A Minneapolis woman was charged with murder for allegedly selling drugs to a man who died from an overdose.

As'e Q. Banks, 22, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of third-degree murder in the Feb. 11 incident. Banks was charged via arrest warrant, and was not in custody in Hennepin County as of late afternoon, according to jail records.

According to the criminal complaint: Brooklyn Center police were called to the Quality Inn on James Circle North and found two people unconscious in a hotel room. A third person, who called 911, was in the hallway.

Cody W. Hollamby, 27, of New York, was found dead face down in the bath tub. A second man was found unconscious, but regained consciousness after he was given naloxone, a medication designed to reverse the affects of an opioid overdose. He told police that the group had snorted what he believed to be heroin.

The associate who had called 911 told police that Hollamby had left the room to get beer and snacks, and returned with what he said was cocaine he purchased from a woman.

The caller said the three of them snorted the alleged drug even though it did not look or feel like cocaine. The caller then remembered waking up to find Hollamby in the tub and the other one unconscious on the floor foaming at the mouth.

Police found surveillance video at the Winner Gas Station showing Hollamby interacting with Banks, who allegedly took money from him and then placed something in his bag.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Hollamby died of fentanyl toxicity. The remaining substance allegedly tested positive for cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, the complaint said.

Banks, who had no attorney listed for case, has prior convictions for theft and trespassing.

CHAO XIONG