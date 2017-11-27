A Minneapolis woman was charged with second degree murder on Monday after she was accused of killing a man she invited over for Thanksgiving dinner for smoking crack in her apartment without asking or offering to share.

Anenia Marie Hare, 47, called 911 four times on Thursday from her south Minneapolis apartment at the 5700 block of 33rd Avenue South. When police arrived they found Edward Caliph, 69, laying face down in the living room floor near a broken window. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

After she was arrested, Hare told police that she invited Caliph over for Thanksgiving dinner, but "before they started to eat, she looked over and saw the victim lighting up a crack pipe," according to the criminal complaint.

She said she got angry because he didn't ask her permission to smoke crack and didn't offer to share. Hare told police that she tried to appear dominating by standing in front of the apartment with an antennae in one hand and a butcher knife in the other, and told him she wouldn't let him leave.

Caliph allegedly yelled for neighbors to call 911, then broke out a window with a vacuum cleaner. Hare told police that she then grabbed him around his shoulders and fell on top of him as he fought to get the knife out of her hand. She said that after he was face down for awhile, "he started snoring."

"I put his ass to sleep," she allegedly told police. "I just grabbed him by the front and he went down. To me it just felt like I put him in a sleeper hold or something."

An autopsy found Caliph's death was due to homicidal violence.