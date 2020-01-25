A Minneapolis woman who was kidnapped and shot weeks after her romantic partner was killed in 2018 was charged Friday in his death, as court records painted a picture of jealousy and apparent revenge that landed three people in legal trouble.

Darnika D. Floyd, 33, was charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of Patrick Darnell Thomas.

The charges accuse Floyd of stabbing Thomas, 37, in the chest in late November 2018, puncturing his aorta, because she thought he was interested in another woman.

On Dec. 16 of that year, Floyd was dragged from a McDonald's parking lot into a vehicle and assaulted by Thomas' sister, Patrice M. Thomas, and her accomplice, Andre D. Jackson.

Floyd jumped from a moving vehicle to escape her captors, prompting Jackson to shoot her in the left shoulder, according to court documents.

"[Floyd] heard [Patrice Thomas] yell to [Jackson] that he had to shoot her," said charges filed against Patrice Thomas and Jackson.

Patrice Thomas, 31, and Jackson, 32, each pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of kidnapping. They each also originally faced a second kidnapping count and a charge of second-degree assault. Both await sentencing.

The charges against Patrice Thomas and Jackson did not state a motive for their actions, but supplemental court documents filed in Patrice Thomas' case referenced her brother's killing.

Thomas' family pointed the finger at Floyd soon after his death, court documents said.

"Victim's family members reported that, over time, [Floyd] had episodes of jealous rage with regard to Victim and that, on one prior occasion, [Floyd] threatened to shoot and kill Victim and family members," said the charges against Floyd. "After family members concluded that someone killed Victim, they immediately identified [Floyd] as the primary suspect."

Family members said Floyd and Thomas were intimately involved but were not an exclusive couple.

Family members found Thomas deceased in his home in northeast Minneapolis and called police on Nov. 27, 2018. He had been dead for a few days.

Police interviewed Floyd in 2018. They interviewed her again this week and she allegedly denied responsibility and said someone was setting her up or that Thomas had killed himself.

