A Minneapolis woman has been charged with child endangerment after her boyfriend’s 4-year-old son found a loaded gun in her purse and shot himself in the hand, police say.

The boy “had significant damage to his left hand, requiring surgery,” the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday in a new release announcing the charge.

Tiara Marie Wilburn, 34, was charged with one count of child endangerment by firearm access that resulted in physical harm. She is in custody and is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police responded to a hospital Thursday on a report of a child who had shot himself.

Wilburn told officers the gun was in her purse as she visited a home in the 1400 block of Newton Avenue N.

She said she left the purse on the floor in a bedroom closet and that the boy must have found it, according to the complaint.

Wilburn said she put the gun on the dinner table while tending to the boy after he shot himself.

When officers did a search, they found blood on the walls and a bullet hole in the ceiling.