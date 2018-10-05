MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis woman has been charged after a 4-year-old boy found a loaded gun and shot himself in the hand.
Prosecutors say Tiara Marie Wilburn is charged with one count of child endangerment by firearm access, resulting in physical harm.
The criminal complaint said police responded to a hospital on Thursday after the boy shot himself. He had significant damage to his left hand, requiring surgery.
Wilburn told police the boy must have found the gun in her purse. Wilburn was in custody Friday and it's not clear if she has an attorney to speak on her behalf.
