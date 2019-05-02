‘The Gun Show’

Opens Friday: Americans have complicated feelings about firearms, which some view as constitutionally sacrosanct instruments for hunting and protection — which also have been used as weapons of mass carnage. Playwright E.M. Lewis, who grew up in the gun-steeped culture of rural Oregon, explores these and other themes in “The Gun Show,” her 60-minute solo work that premiered in 2014 in Chicago before going on to play venues all across the country. Director Emily England stages this Twin Cities production for Uprising Theatre Company. The script calls for a male actor but Lauren Diesch breaks new ground here. A moderated conversation follows each performance. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Ends May 18. Off Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St., Mpls. $20. 612-520-1230 or uprisingtheatreco.com.)

Rohan Preston