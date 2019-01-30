MINNEAPOLIS — Public schools in Minneapolis and St. Paul will remain closed another day because of the dangerously cold temperatures.
The two metro districts announced that classes are canceled Thursday for the fourth consecutive day.
Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools closed Monday because of a snowstorm, then remained shut down Tuesday and Wednesday because of the extreme cold .
Minneapolis Public Schools said in a statement that while the temperature at the end of school Thursday does not fall within the district's guideline for closing of 35 degrees below zero (37 below Celsius), the day will start out well below that.
Minneapolis public schools and district buildings will reopen Friday.
