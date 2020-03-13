Photo by David Joles

The Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival -- a huge gathering of movies and movie-makers from across the world -- has been postponed.

MSP Film Society, the nonprofit behind the annual film fest, its marquee event, made the call Friday in the midst of coronavirus concerns.

"We’re all pretty dejected around here," said executive director Susan Smoluchowski by phone. "But it’s just the right thing to do."

This year's festival had been set for April 9-25 at St. Anthony Main Theatre in Minneapolis and venues across the Twin Cities. The Film Society is also suspending its screenings at St. Anthony Main starting Saturday. (The nonprofit handles programming for one screen at the theater.)

"This decision is made to safeguard us all from any possible risk of infection," the nonprofit said in a statement, "and per today’s recommendations from the office of the Governor of Minnesota."

Smoluchowski emphasized that the film fest, with its 250-plus screenings, is being postponed, not cancelled. Curators and staffers are weighing what the festival might look like in the summer.

"It’s very fluid and very much up in the air," she said.