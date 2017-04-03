Minneapolis and St. Paul are once again ranked among the most literate cities in the nation — even though they’ve slipped a bit.

The 13th annual study out of Central Connecticut State University examines the reading habits and resources of more than 80 U.S. cities. It accounts for the number of bookstores in a city, the population’s education attainment, newspaper circulation, library resources and more.

Minneapolis is at No. 3 on the list, with St. Paul at No. 9. In the last survey two years ago, they ranked No. 1 and No. 4, respectively.

Washington, D.C., topped the list, followed by Seattle, Minneapolis, Atlanta and San Francisco. D.C. placed first on the list four years in a row, between 2010 and 2013, then Minneapolis topped the list in 2014. No study was conducted in 2015.

“This set of factors measures people’s use of their literacy and thus presents a large-scale portrait of our nation’s cultural vitality,” Jack Miller, president emeritus of Central Connecticut State University, who conducts the study, wrote in an introduction to his findings. “From this data we can better perceive the extent and quality of the long-term literacy essential to individual economic success, civic participation, and the quality of life in a community and a nation.”

The study, however, does not account for school achievement. While D.C. has an improving school system, a stark achievement gap persists between white and nonwhite students. About 25 percent of District students across all grade levels are “college and career ready,” according to 2016 results of Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) test — a national standardized test linked to the Common Core academic standards.

The top 10 most literate cities, according to the Central Connecticut State University study, are:

Washington

Seattle

Minneapolis

Atlanta

San Francisco

Pittsburgh

Portland

Cincinnati

St. Paul

Boston