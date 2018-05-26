The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified a man shot to death last week in a north Minneapolis alley.

Keith Ramone Brewer, 30, of Fridley, died just after midnight on May 22 after being shot several times behind a residence in the 3400 block of Newton Avenue N.

Minutes before police found his body, a ShotSpotter alert went off in the area, police have said. Officers started CPR but Brewer died at the scene.

No one has been arrested in Brewer’s death. Police are continuing their investigation.

