The young man shot to death during an apparent altercation in Minneapolis’ Near North neighborhood late Thursday was identified on social media by grieving friends and family members.

He was identified as 28-year-old Lonzo Allen Washington, who was found by officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Morgan Avenue N. shortly after 8 p.m. Officers tried to resuscitate Washington, but he was pronounced at scene, police said.

Hours later, Washington’s Facebook page was flooded with remembrances by loved ones who were shocked at his sudden death.

“He had a whole family, trying to do the right thing,” one poster wrote, using a sad-face emoji. Another remarked that Washington was “in a better place.”

A witness told police that Washington and the suspect had an argument just before the shooting occurred. The male suspect, whose description wasn’t released by police, was last seen running south from the scene.

Washington was found sprawled in the street, near the end of the block, according to a Facebook video of the shooting’s aftermath.

His death was the city’s 20th homicide, compared to the 24 slayings logged through the same date last year. No arrests had been announced as of Friday morning.

This was at least the second episode of gunfire in the area this week. Early Tuesday, ShotSpotter technology logged gunfire just east of the homicide scene, in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue.