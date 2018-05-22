MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead in an alley.
Authorities say they were responding to gun shots just before midnight Monday when they found a man lying in the alley on the city's north side. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The name of the man and further details were not immediately available.
Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says the department is still investigating and has made no arrests.
