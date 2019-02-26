Starting Wednesday at 8 a.m., cars parked on the even-numbered side of Minneapolis residential streets are at risk of being ticketed and towed, as the city kicks in its first winter parking restrictions since 2014.

The parking restrictions, which will last until April 1, are an emergency measure for streets that have become nearly impassable for emergency vehicles, buses and other large vehicles. They come directly after the fifth snow emergency of the year and the snowiest February on record.

So many cars have been towed so far that the impound lot is nearly full, city officials said.

Flanked by fire and transit officials, Public Works Director Robin Hutcheson explained the need for the restrictions at a news conference at a city maintenance facility.

"Snow that has been plowed along the curbs has reached a point where our streets have become too narrow for a number of large vehicles," she said. "We need to ensure that these vehicles are not slowed or prevented from getting to people who need help and who need services."

During the parking restrictions, drivers will be prohibited from parking on the even-numbered sides of streets that are not on snow emergency routes. Cars can be parked on snow emergency routes and on the odd-numbered side of streets.

If there are other snow emergencies throughout the month, the city will switch to snow emergency parking rules. Once lifted, it will return to the winter parking restrictions.

Drivers with disabled parking permits can apply for waivers by calling 311.

The restrictions could be lifted earlier depending on whether emergency services and buses are better able to move through the streets, said Mike Kennedy, the city's transportation maintenance director.

"We know that it's an inconvenience for a lot of folks," Kennedy said. "We hope that people understand and comply with the rules."

The roads most in need of clearing are those in densely-populated neighborhoods where many vehicle owners need to park on the street, he said.

Residential streets are an average 32 feet in width, Kennedy said. However, some have narrowed down to as little as 8 feet between cars, making it impossible for snowplows to drive down. Fire trucks need at least 11.5 feet to move through a street.

Since the city won't be in a snow emergency, officials will distribute tow trucks to areas with proportionately low number of tows, such as south Minneapolis, Kennedy said. They are also finding new places to send vehicles that have been towed.

"We are running out of space at the impound lot right now because we've had successive snow emergencies," Kennedy said. "We're pretty stretched, but we have capacity."