A Minneapolis senior home has been cited for neglect after a resident fell and was left on the floor of her room for nearly 10 hours, and later died.

A state Health Department investigation found that several employees at Ebenezer Care, at 2722 Park Avenue S., failed to respond to an activated bed alarm, and also failed to make regular checks on the resident on the night of her fall in August of last year.

The woman’s health deteriorated after the fall and she died 26 days later, according to a state investigation report released Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Fairview Health Services, which owns the facility, said Friday that it was preparing a response to the state report.

The woman, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and coronary heart disease, fell at about 11 p.m., but was not found by staff until 8:45 a.m. the next day. The woman’s bed alarm was activated at the time of her fall, but there was no evidence that anyone responded. In addition, staff failed to provide basic care and scheduled checks of the resident throughout the night, investigators found.

State inspectors found there were four separate occasions, between the time of the fall and when she was found, when a staff member should have entered the woman’s room and found her lying on the floor. None of these routine checks occurred, and the woman remained on the floor next to her bed until morning, state investigators found. The identity of the resident was not disclosed in the report.

When staff eventually found the woman, she was “incontinent of urine, confused and in pain,” according to the report. After the incident, she lost the ability to move about independently and experienced pain whenever staff moved her. She also required a wheelchair and a mechanical lift for transfers to and from bed. The woman was transferred to a hospital and was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. The woman was transferred to hospice and died 10 days later. The official cause of her death was bronchopneumonia, state inspectors found.