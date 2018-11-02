Minneapolis is seeing a higher voter turnout that’s on par with presidential elections, a city official said this week.

As of Friday, more than 33000 ,early votes have been cast, city records show. That’s close to the early voting numbers from the 2016 election, when more than 38,000 people voted by the Friday before Election Day.

“This is more like a presidential year,” said City Clerk Casey Carl, the city’s chief elections official.

On Tuesday, the first day of direct balloting, the city launched three additional early voting centers. On the same day, voter turnout at an early voting center in north Minneapolis was 42 percent higher than it was the first day at the same site in the 2016 general election, Carl said.

Although the number of early voters represent a small percentage of total voters, it could have an impact on the total turnout on Election Day, Carl said.

“Even if we are having these huge [early voter] turnouts now, what does that mean for Tuesday?” he said.