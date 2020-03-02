A staff member of a downtown Minneapolis restaurant was shot during a physical altercation with a customer Sunday night, police said.

The employee was taken to the hospital with a noncritical injury.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a restaurant on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North. Those at the scene told police that a shot was fired during a dispute between a customer and a staff member.

The suspect fled on foot and officers are investigating, police said.