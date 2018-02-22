Only months after the Nicollet Mall reopened to buses, bikes and pedestrians, the city of Minneapolis is making plans to turn another main drag downtown, Hennepin Avenue, into a construction zone next year.

The city will host a public open house Thursday to gather feedback and educate residents ahead of the scheduled three-year, $20 million reconstruction project.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Av. in Minneapolis. It will focus on roadway design and big-picture ideas for the corridor stretching from the Mississippi River to the Walker Art Center.

The Hennepin Downtown Project will reconstruct the crumbling roadway and sidewalks of Hennepin Avenue between Washington Avenue and 12th Street, according to the city. It will be the first roadway improvement since 1986, according to the city.

The reworked street will have one-way bikeways, four vehicle lanes, space for improved transit stops and sufficient sidewalk area for pedestrians, plants and furnishings. Some cross streets and underground utilities will also undergo reconstruction.

Federal funds make up about one-third of the total project budget, according to the city. Construction is slated to begin in 2019 and end in 2022.

Rilyn Eischens is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.