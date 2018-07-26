The Minneapolis Office of Police Conduct Review on Thursday released its first public version of its report on the use of ketamine to subdue people during police encounters. The Star Tribune reported on a draft version of the report last month, which has since triggered multiple investigations by the city and Hennepin Healthcare both over the role of law enforcement officers in encouraging sedation and the ethics of the hospital’s now-suspended study of emergency sedation.

The City Council’s Public Safety and Emergency Management met Thursday afternoon to receive the report. Read the report below.