Writer Neal Medlyn's "Her's a Queen" is a meditation on celebrity and Britney Spears. /Red Eye Theater

Britney Spears will (unknowingly) help Red Eye Theater say goodbye to its current location and its co-founders.

Creator/performer Neal Medlyn's "Her's a Queen," which collects Spears fact and fantasy into a piece about our fascination with celebrities and pop culture, will be the final production in Red Eye's current, Loring Park home, which is scheduled to be razed in favor of apartment buildings.

Opening the company's 35th season, "Her's a Queen" also will be the final show under the leadership of Steve Busa and Miriam Must, who founded Red Eye. Busa directed and co-adapted the script, along with his daughter Celeste, and Must will play Spears, Medlyn and herself. The experimental company is in the process of finding its next leaders. The plan is to perform in a variety of spaces until a new home can be secured.

TIckets to performances, Sept. 21-28, are $10-$20. TIckets to the final, Sept. 29 performance include admission to a "Goodbye/Hello" afterparty and are $35-$50. To reserve tickets, cal 612-870-0309 or visit redeyetheater.org.