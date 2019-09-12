‘Vessel’

Joe Horton, current artist-in-residence at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, takes a trip with a mystical hero in this 30-minute, single-channel experimental film installation, following this character on a spiritual journey from death to transcendence. Better known as a rapper and vocalist (for the groups No Bird Sing and Mixed Blood Majority), Horton employs classical storytelling methods borrowed from opera and ballet, blending them with elements of Afrofuturism and surrealism. The cryptic visuals of stop-motion photography and digital compositing in“Vessel” are set to an ambient soundtrack. Ultimately, the film also questions the possibilities of digital mysticism in our hyper-social-networked, information-overload age. (Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri. Ends Sept. 22. Regular hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. & Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. Free. 1-888-642-2787 or new.artsmia.org)

Alicia Eler