Minneapolis police are beefing up their presence in and around the city's entertainment districts in the wake of this weekend's deadly mass shootings.

In a Facebook post, the Police Department said it was taking the action out of an abundance of caution.

"To the victims and their family members in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, the MPD sends its thoughts and prayers as your cities begin to heal from these horrific acts of violence," the post said.