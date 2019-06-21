City Council members in Minneapolis want to give workers more power to hold their bosses accountable for unpaid wages, following the state’s lead in improving the policing of wage theft.

Council members Linea Palmisano, Steve Fletcher and Phillipe Cunningham introduced a proposal Friday designed that would require employers to put all pay agreements in writing and provide regular written or electronic earnings statements to workers for transparency. A complementary ordinance would expand these protections to freelance workers, such as independent contractors or Uber and Lyft drivers.

“I know workers who have been ripped off by employers and have had a hard time getting that enforced,” Fletcher said in an interview this week. “It’s very disheartening to somebody who is struggling, finds a job, puts in an honest day’s work and then the paycheck isn’t what it should be.”

The ordinance proposal follows a bipartisan group of lawmakers who passed one of the nation’s most rigid wage-theft laws at the capitol this year, an effort to close the gap on an estimated $12 million in wages that go unpaid to roughly 39,000 Minnesota workers every year.

In Minneapolis, low-wage workers of color are particularly impacted by this practice, according to the ordinance authors.

Veronica Mendez Moore, co-director of Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha (CTUL), said her organization has more than a decade years working on the issue of wage theft.

“We’ve been able to recover about $2.2 million of stolen wages over the past 10 years, but it’s all been very reactive,” she said. The proposed ordinance would give workers a proactive way ”to have a real voice.”

The new rules would also provide additional protections from retaliatory employers and create a streamlined system that allows workers to recoup wages without an attorney. Those who don’t follow the rules could face a misdemeanor charge and escalating series of fines.

The language came out of a working group of business owners and labor advocates, said Fletcher. He and Palmisano began working on the ordinance before the Legislature passed the state law. They decided to continue to pursue a Minneapolis ordinance so the city could use its staff to inspect and enforce the law locally, instead of relying solely on the state.

Palmisano said wage theft is rampant in Minneapolis.

“Doing something like this in Minneapolis gives us the tools we need as a city to make sure everybody gets paid what they already earned,” she said. “And it’s as simple as that.”

Minneapolis has increasingly been pushing new regulations over the past three years to better protect workers, particularly those working low-wage jobs. The city implemented a new sick-and-safe time policy in 2017, and it’s scaling the minimum wage up to $15 per hour.