Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a recent rash of vehicle break-ins in the Shingle Creek and Victory neighborhoods of north Minneapolis.

Between July 1 and July 30, at least 26 vehicles were burglarized or targeted by thieves, according to a crime alert that went out to residents this week. Police said the area had recorded only six such thefts in both April and May.

Most of the recent break-ins occurred overnight, usually between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., police said.

It’s unclear how many of the thefts involved unlocked vehicles, but police in the alert urged residents to consider preventive measures, such as locking their vehicle’s doors and windows, parking in well-lit areas, and calling 911 to report suspicious activity like strange vehicles circling the block.

In addition, they suggested that owners of garages park inside, as opposed to in their driveways or on the street, and keep all service and overhead doors locked.