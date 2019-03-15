Minneapolis police officers will continue to arrest people caught with marijuana on city streets, a day after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that his office would no longer prosecute for possession of small amounts of pot.

But while possession is low priority for a police force overwhelmed with their roles as “mental health workers, first responders to the opioid crisis, and protectors from violent crimes,” its law enforcement responsibilities are unchanged, said John Elder, the spokesman.

“While marijuana continues to be a lowest level enforcement priority for the MPD, it’s our job to enforce laws on the books, and it’s the Hennepin County Attorney’s job to determine how to handle cases,” Elder said via e-mail on Friday. “Without these cases being sent to the County Attorney’s Office, diversion, community service or dismissed convictions could not happen.”

Freeman told reporters Thursday that those arrested will instead be considered for a diversion program, community service or a sentence that can be dismissed if certain conditions are fulfilled.

His announcement comes as the movement toward marijuana legalization continues, and at a time when prosecutors across the country are under increasing pressure to express leniency on low-level offenses that critics say are costly, have little impact on crime, and disproportionately affect people of color.

Just days before the announcement, Republicans in the state senate rejected a measure to legalize recreational marijuana.

Minneapolis city attorney Susan Segal called Freeman’s decision a legitimate use of prosecutorial discretion.

“Instead of using law enforcement as a way to make problems disappear from our view, because people are being hauled off to jail, we should start asking, ‘What are people’s needs?’” Segal said. “And you get better results: you improve public safety and you get better results for the individuals.”

A similar scenario unfolded in Baltimore earlier this year, when the city’s top prosecutor announced that her office would no longer prosecute any pot possession cases. In response, the acting police commissioner said that his officers would only stop making marijuana arrests if lawmakers moved to legalize possession.

The debate over low-level marijuana enforcement has also played out in cities like Seattle, Houston and New York, where police announced last summer that they would only arrest users with past arrests or convictions for possession, while others would receive a citation.

Last summer, the department stopped conducting sting operations targeting low-level marijuana sales downtown after revelations that nearly everyone arrested was black led to accusations of racial profiling. Freeman later pledged to dismiss charges against the 47 people arrested, 46 of whom were black.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo agreed to end the practice, but defended the officers’ actions, saying that the disproportionate number of blacks wasn’t in and of itself evidence of police bias.

“As chief and as a community member, it troubles me that young black men and women, who look like me, feel that selling marijuana is the only way to survive,” he said at the time.

State records show that city police made 543 marijuana-related arrests in 2017, the most recent year for which reliable data are available, a 54 percent drop from 2010. This, as overall crime and arrest rates continue to tumble citywide.

Not everyone is on board with the idea.

Police union President Lt. Bob Kroll accused the county attorney of pandering to the political left at the expense of public safety.

“Mike Freeman is not fulfilling his duty: his job is to be the chief prosecutor for criminals, he’s not a lawmaker — if he wants to become a lawmaker he should run for the Senate or the House (of Representatives),” said Kroll, calling marijuana arrests a valuable crime-fighting tool. “Your marijuana dealers are the ones that can put you in contact with opioids, with guns, and oftentimes they carry guns to protect their stash.”

Others have pointed out that marijuana transactions are more likely to turn violent than sales involving harder drugs.

St. Paul-based defense attorney Paul Applebaum said he thinks the changes in Minneapolis and elsewhere are “just a reflection of the demographics of who the prosecutors are right now.”

“You have a new generation of prosecutors who smoked even more weed than their predecessors did,” said Applebaum. It’s part of our culture for god sakes, and I think it was demonized for decades and decades and decades and used to lock up people of color, and now I think now we’ve realized that it’s not the devil.”