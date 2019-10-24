Minneapolis police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who authorities say was kidnapped from her home Wednesday afternoon by her noncustodial mother.

Nalia Pantoja-Perez was at her father’s apartment in the 3100 block of S. Cedar Avenue when her noncustodial mother, Serenity Joy Jones, and a man forced their way into the apartment, grabbed the child and fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Nalia has been missing for almost 24 hours, and authorities are concerned for her safety. The child has brown eyes and curly black hair. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a purple T-shirt.

Serenity, 28, is described as 5 feet 5, about 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

After an extensive search of known locations, contacts and relatives, police are now asking for the public’s help in locating Nalia. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.