Minneapolis police were on the scene Tuesday of what authorities were calling a suspicious death in a northeast neighborhood.

Police were alerted about noon to a man who was unresponsive in a home on NE. Grand Street, about midway between 26th and 27th avenues, spokesman John Elder said.

Officers and other first responders arrived to find the man and determined that he was dead, Elder said.

The death was being treated as "a possible homicide," he said, and no arrests had been made.

Police were collecting evidence from inside a duplex connected with the death, and interviewing people in the area in an attempt to determine what led to the man's death and who might be responsible.

The duplex is owned by a woman who lives in the same block, according to property records and neighbors.

The block is lined with homes on both sides and sits just east of the Mississippi River.

