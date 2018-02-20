Police detectives are looking for who committed a the home-invasion robbery of two elderly men Monday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

No suspect information was given in an incident report. One of the victims, a 73-year-old man, told police that someone entered his house in the 2700 block of Aldrich Avenue S., in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood, just after 5 p.m. Monday, according to the report. The victim told police that he and another man, 67, were threatened at gunpoint inside the house, the report said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was taken.

The 73-year-old victim was injured in the incident and received medical treatment at the scene.

By Tuesday morning, authorities had not reported an arrest in the case.

No further information was immediately available.