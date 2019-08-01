Minneapolis police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti were scrawled on a door at a southwest Minneapolis elementary school.

The graffiti, which include a swastika and a threatening message that used an ethnic slur, were discovered at Lake Harriet Upper School on Aug. 1. It’s not clear how long it had been there; the Minneapolis Police Department report says the graffiti likely went up sometime between July 28 and Aug. 1. Minneapolis Police Sgt. Darcy Horn said the matter is an open criminal investigation and declined to provide additional details.

In a statement, Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff said the district emphatically “condemns the anti-Semitic attack on our schools and community. We are working closely with the Minneapolis Police Department to find out who did this. Our schools should be safe, respectful and welcoming places for all of our students, families and community members. And we stand united against hatred in all its forms.”