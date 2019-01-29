Minneapolis police are investigating a parent’s report that a man tried to lure a child away near the Linden Hills area.

Around noon on Sunday, a young child was outside playing in the 3800 block of W. 52nd Street in Minneapolis, according to police. After stepping in the house momentarily, the parent returned outside to find a man with his arms extended toward their child.

The man left after the parent yelled. Police say the man was described as a white male in his 40s with gray hair and black goatee. He was wearing a dark jacket.

A gray or silver vehicle with either front bumper damage or a partial front bumper was in the area shortly before this incident, the parent reported. The area is within walking distance of Arden Park in Edina.

When asked if this incident was connected to a similar attempted abduction near Lake Harriet Lower Elementary School on Dec. 11, police spokeswoman Darcy Horn said that both cases are open and under investigation.

Police are searching the area in hopes of finding witnesses or surveillance videos of the incident. Police said those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward. Tips can be called into CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or texted into 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information.