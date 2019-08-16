MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating the city's third homicide in less than a week.
Officers and paramedics were sent to north Minneapolis about 1 a.m. Friday where a man who found lying on the street. Police say he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died.
Homicide detectives spoke with a number of people in the area, but no suspect is in custody.
Two people were killed in two separate homicides in Minneapolis overnight Tuesday. Friday's homicide is the 22nd in the city this year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Security change may mean longer lines at Minneapolis airport
A security change at the main terminal at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport could mean longer lines for passengers.
Minneapolis
Lake Nokomis bacteria outbreak grows to 49; beaches closed for season
The south Minneapolis lake's two beaches will be closed for the rest of the season out of an "abundance of caution," Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board officials said.
South Metro
Prior Lake City Manager Michael Plante charged with domestic assault
Plante, who was arrested Wednesday at his Prior Lake home, has been placed on leave with the city.
East Metro
State of Minnesota seeks partial shutdown of east-metro factory linked to air and water pollution
Angry neighbors say the MPCA should do more to protect the community.
Local
Kenosha police arrest 2 adults in death of 2-month-old baby
Kenosha police have arrested two adults in the death of an infant who had been missing since late July.