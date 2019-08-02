MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say Minneapolis police fatally shot a man suspected of shooting and wounding a woman in an apparent domestic dispute.
Authorities say officers responded to the gunfire detection system ShotSpotter shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. After finding the woman wounded, officers say they repeatedly told the man to drop his weapon and then opened fire, killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police spokesman John Elder says two officers were taken downtown to be interviewed, but it's not known if both fired their weapons.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
