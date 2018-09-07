Minneapolis police said Friday that they’re still investigating sexual assault allegations made against a Chinese billionaire arrested last weekend in Minneapolis.

Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, who has since returned to China since his arrest Friday night. He was released the following day without posting bail. The case has drawn international interest, but Minneapolis police have declined to disclose details.

“Because this investigation is ongoing, the MPD will not be releasing any information regarding this case,” police spokesperson Sgt. Darcy Horn said in a statement. “Once completed, the information gathered will be given to the County Attorney’s Office, which is standard procedure.”

Liu is the founder of Beijing-based JD.com, an e-commerce site that is the main rival to Alibaba Group with more than 300 million customers. The company said in a statement on the Chinese social media site Weibo that Liu was falsely accused while on a business trip, but that police found no misconduct and that he would continue his travels as planned.

“We will take the necessary legal action against false reporting or rumors,” the company statement read.

Liu was in Minneapolis as a student in the U’s Carlson School of Management doctor of business administration China program, a university spokeswoman said Sunday. Program participants were in the Twin Cities from Aug. 26 through Saturday as part of their residency. A source confirmed that the alleged victim was a Chinese student at the U.

This 2018 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriffís Office shows Chinese billionaire Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, the founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, who was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, jail records show. (Hennepin County Sheriffís Office via AP)

Liu’s attorney, Joe Friedberg, said earlier this week that he did not expect further developments in the case and noted that police did not seize Liu’s passport.

“Mr. Liu didn’t do anything wrong, and the police have released him without any restrictions,” Friedberg said Monday, adding “I would bet my [law] license that he’s not going to be charged.”

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder confirmed Monday that Liu had been released from police custody.

“We released him with the understanding that we were very confident we’d be able to reconnect with him as necessary in the investigation,” he said.