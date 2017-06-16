Minneapolis police recovered thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and at least 10 firearms from a group of people who trespassed on private property and allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a security guard Thursday night, police said.

A guard on patrol encountered a large group of people on property in the area of Dowling Avenue N. and Port of Minneapolis Drive just to the east of Interstate 94 around 10:25 p.m. The guard said one person told him that the group was filming a video. The guard asked the group to leave and at that time a man pointed an AK-47 rifle at him, said Sgt. Catherine Michal of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The guard called 911.

Officers detained several people who were in the area and made at least three arrests. Two people were arrested on probable cause possession of drugs and weapons. One was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant, and the rest were cited for trespassing, Michal said.

Police recovered $80,000 in cash, drugs and 10 firearms from a vehicle, Michal said.