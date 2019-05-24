The popular pavilion on the north shore of Bde Maka Ska/Lake Calhoun that was heavily damaged by fire May 16 will be torn down and removed on Tuesday, weather permitting, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Friday.

A structural engineer concluded that the building was unsalvageable.

Sgt. Darcy Horn, a spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Police Department, said on Friday that no arrests have been made and the investigation into the fire continues.

Earlier this week, police had released images from a video showing man and a woman who were caught on surveillance cameras before the fire began. The woman came forward voluntarily and spoke with investigators, police said.

In one image the man is seen in front of what appears to be a sparking object next to a recycling bin and trash can. Another image shows a dark sedan leaving the area.

The pavilion and the area surrounding it is a popular gathering space on the lake. It housed Lola on the Lake restaurant.

The Park Board said it is working with Louis King, the restaurant’s owner, to continue providing food service by having Lola’s food trucks at the park over the Memorial Day weekend. Park staff are also bringing in portable toilets.

The Park Board said that the Bde Maka Ska boat launch and the Wheel Fun Rental building will remain open Friday through Monday. The boat launch will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday during the demolition and site clean up. The launch will reopen on Thursday.

Both lanes of East Calhoun Parkway between 31st St. and W. Lake St. will be closed starting at about 8 p.m. Monday, the Park Board said. It will remain closed through much of Tuesday while the demolition is in progress. The parkway will reopen late Tuesday in time for Wednesday morning traffic.