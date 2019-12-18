The Minneapolis Park Board is backing away from plans to revamp Minnehaha Parkway after persistent outcry from neighbors concerned about road closures and traffic that would be diverted onto nearby city streets.

The Park Board will consider a resolution Wednesday to prohibit the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) from proposing future plans that would close any portions of parkway to vehicle traffic.

“I don’t see usage of the parkway changing drastically in the near future,” said Park Board President Brad Bourn, who plans to offer the resolution at the meeting. “Any changes are a long way off.”

The CAC is the body charged with shaping the Minnehaha Parkway Regional Trail Master Plan, a long-term plan to bring changes to the parkway, creek and adjacent trails and parkland.

Last summer, the CAC proposed installing medians at key intersections to force drivers to turn off the parkway and onto city streets. That idea was axed over the summer, but another plan to close a portion of the road in the Lynnhurst neighborhood surfaced. That plan was pulled after intense backlash from residents fearful about a huge increase in the amount of traffic cutting through the neighborhood.

Project Manager Adam Arvidson said that with all those plans scrapped, they are working on new designs that could be unveiled in January.

“We continue to change and modify designs on community engagement,” Arvidson.

Hundreds of residents had strongly objected to the plans, particularly one that would have rerouted up to 1,900 vehicles a day off the west end of the parkway near 50th Street and potentially sent drivers a block west to James Avenue, then along 51st Street and back to the parkway.

Amy Sismo Dean, who launched a “Preserve the Parkway” Facebook group, called the latest development a positive move.

“Very often, people feel they have no voice in government,” she said. “This is an example of people voicing concerns and the government saying we are going to listen. This is a huge relief they are not making those changes.”

Bourn’s resolution would allow the CAC to continue with plans addressing issues such as stormwater management, flood mitigation, trails and recreation facilities. But it would preserve Minnehaha Parkway as a continuous route from 50th Street on the east end of Minnehaha Creek to 50th Street on the west end.

The master plan is being paid for with $256,000 from the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund, part of the Minnesota voter-approved Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment. Planning began in 2018 and will continue through the first three months of 2020. It could be many years before any work begins.