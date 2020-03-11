The fight over the potential redistricting of Minneapolis Public Schools reached a flash point Tuesday when more than 200 parents and teachers showed up to the district's headquarters to weigh in on the controversial proposal that could shuffle thousands of students to new schools.

Parents, teachers and students rallied outside an hour before the school board began its Tuesday meeting, the last before Superintendent Ed Graff is expected to unveil a final version of his proposal. It would upend the district's makeup by cutting and relocating magnet schools and redrawing attendance boundaries, which officials said would address racial disparities and an anticipated budget deficit of nearly $20 million.

Outside the building, a large crowd opposing the Comprehensive District Design proposal waved signs bearing pointed messages like "Comprehensive District Disaster" and chanted that district officials should "show your work" — a dig at what many parents said is a lack of data behind the proposal. These parents presented a resolution to the school board at the beginning of its meeting, urging members to delay their April vote and have the district come up with a new plan that includes more community input.

"I think they should pause," said Tania Ramirez, whose grandson is enrolled at Windom Dual Immersion School, which would lose its Spanish language magnet program. "It's illogical to move forward with a vote when there is … so little known and so much misinformation."

But during public comment that spanned more than two hours, many speakers praised the district for the plan. They said that major change is needed to fix a school system that has historically placed its most popular academic programs in south Minneapolis, shorting North Side students of a quality education.

North Side students would have access to three magnet schools and a career and technical education hub under the proposal.

People for and opposed to the Minneapolis school district's restructuring plan (CDD) gathered at the school board meeting . The vote is scheduled for April.

"I do not want our schools to work for my children at the expense of other children," said Susan Mason, a University of Minnesota public health professor who lives in southwest Minneapolis and has four children enrolled in the district. "Denying more than half the children in our district a quality education literally means we have sentenced them to shorter and sicker lives."

Tensions were high throughout the rally and school-board meeting, with some shouting matches erupting between parents who had conflicting visions for the district.

When some speakers challenged the audience of parents to advocate for all children — not just their own — half the crowd burst out with a repeated chant of "We are!"

The tense debate over the future of the district was off-putting to some. North High School librarian Liz Aram said she feels that certain parents and communities have more influence than others. She said she's on the fence about the proposal.

"We're definitely under-enrolled right now," Aram said of her school's status. But, "we don't necessarily want to be saved by bringing in a bunch of kids that don't want to be there."

North High would swell from 326 students to 1,431 and no longer be considered "racially isolated" — having more than 80% of students belonging to one group — under the proposal, according to district projections.

