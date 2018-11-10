Minneapolis North advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons by defeating Redwood Valley 20-12 in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday in New Ulm, Minn.
The Polars (11-0) will play Barnesville in the semifinals next Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Barnesville defeated Moose Lake/Willow River 40-0 on Friday.
With the score tied 12-12 with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter, Polars sophomore Zach Yeager completed an 82-yard TD pass to Nasir El-Amin and then teamed with Eli Campbell for the two-point conversion. Kehyan Porter rushed for the Polars' first two TDs.
It was the first loss of the season for Redwood Valley (10-1), which was playing its first state tournament game since 2004.
St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake 14, Delano 7: Craig McDonald's 87-yard punt return for a touchdown helped the Wolfpack win the Class 4A quarterfinal at St. Cloud State. McDonald's TD, less than two minutes after Jalen Suggs' 1-yard TD run, gave the Wolfpack a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Spring Grove 27, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 26: Alex Folz threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kai Bjerke with 33 seconds remaining to lift the defending state champion Lions to the victory in the Nine-Man quarterfinals at New Ulm, Minn. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, which trailed 21-6, scored 20 unanswered points — on two TD passes and a 3-yard run by Cooper Hansen — to take a 26-21 lead with 2:33 remaining. Elton intercepted a pass in the end zone on the final play of the game to seal the victory for the Lions.
Willmar 44, Hermantown 0: Alexander Wickliff rushed for three TDs and Drey Dirksen threw two TD passes and ran for a TD in the Cardinals' Class 4A quarterfinal victory at Monticello. The Cardinals are making their first state tournament appearance since 1988.
