Running back Terrance Kamara rushed for 160 yards and three rushing touchdowns as Minneapolis North defeated Minneapolis Washburn 25-0 on Friday at Washburn High School.

Kamara, a 5-9 junior, scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the second quarter, rushing 26 yards up the middle. He also scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 17-yarder in the fourth, carrying the ball 27 times.

The scores came after he lost a fumble on North's first drive and another on a punt return early in the second quarter.

"The first half was really tough for me and also my team," Kamara said. "We had some bad plays, but every time we have problems, I feel like it brings the team closer and makes us play better."

Quarterback Zach Yeager added an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rio Sanders late in the second quarter for the Polars (5-0), ranked third in Class 2A. Defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis recovered a fumble and returned it to the Millers 26 to set up that score.

North ran the ball almost exclusively in the second half, as Yeager dealt with what coach Charles Adams described as a sore arm.

Kamara

"We knew that being up and having a good defense, running the ball was probably more appropriate," he said.

Jamar Nelson forced and recovered Kamara's second-quarter fumble for the Millers (3-2).

NATE GOTLIEB