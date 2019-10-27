With his team trailing 31-30 in the fourth quarter, Minneapolis North coach Charles Adams told running back Terrance Kamara to "go win this thing for us."

The 5-9 junior responded with a 72-yard TD run, one of four fourth-quarter scores by the Polars (9-0) in a 52-43 comeback victory over Maple Lake on Saturday in a Class 2A, Section 4 semifinal at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.

Kamara scored twice in the fourth quarter. Rio Sanders returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score after Maple Lake had taken a 31-22 lead with 10:13 to play on a hook-and-ladder touchdown pass to Ben Reilley from Ben Clapp. Sanders also caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Zach Yeager late in the quarter.

"The whole game we were saying, 'We've got to fight,' " Sanders said. "And we fought like we said."

Maple Lake (7-3) led 15-8 at halftime and 23-22 after three quarters. The teams combined for 50 points in the fourth quarter.

Sanders caught three touchdown passes from Yeager, who also threw a score to Dominic McMillian. Elisha Jackson Jr. set up Yeager's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Sanders with an interception with 4:32 to go.

"Once the team gets going, it's hard to stop us," Kamara said.

The Irish's Aiden Staloch caught a touchdown pass and Reilley rushed for a score, caught one and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

"The kids never quit," Maple Lake coach Tim Knudsen said.

NATE GOTLIEB