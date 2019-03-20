Freddie Manton fronted Brit's Pub for 18 years. (Courtesy of Brit's Pub)

Freddie Manton, the face and spirit of Brit's Pub since the day it opened, has died at the age of 90.

Anyone who frequented the Minneapolis downtown bar over the past 18 years became fast friends with the quick-witted and flirtatious Manton, whose unofficial role as greeter meant he was often mistaken for the owner or manager.

"He was fine with that, unless someone had a complaint," said general manager Shane Higgins."He welcomed everybody. There wasn't anyone who didn't love him."

Manton's appearances at the bar had been infrequent in recent years, but Brit's had shown its on-going appreciation for the local legend by giving its annual summer visit from Graham Parker the nickname "Fredstock."

Manton would always introduce the rocker -- and more often than not, butcher his name.

Manton, a respectable drummer who would still occasionally get behind the kit for special occasions, died peacefully in his sleep late Tuesday evening.

Plans to honor Manton are pending.