Plans for bicycle lanes along E. 38th Street have divided the Longfellow neighborhood, where cyclists eager for a safer route have come head-to-head with Minneapolis business owners and residents worried about losing parking spots.

The project has been in the works since November, and the bike lanes will be added on both sides of the road this summer when 38th Street is resurfaced between Minnehaha Avenue and W. River Parkway.

About 100 people showed up for a community meeting Tuesday evening to see the final plans. Emotions rose and fell during an hourlong public comment period, when residents talked about everything from harrowing bicycling experiences along busy 38th Street to their fears the neighborhood will lose small businesses if patrons can't drive to them.

Karen O'Connor co-owns Mother Earth Gardens at the intersection of 38th Street and 42nd Avenue. She said she's supportive of bike lanes generally, but her business needs parking. Many customers come from other parts of the city, she said, and make big purchases such as 40-pound bags of soil.

"I know that some people don't think that we need or deserve free parking on the streets, but the reality is that if you have a small business, that's what you depend on," O'Connor said.

In a gesture to small businesses, the final bike lane plans include some short-term parking zones and a loading zone adjacent to Mother Earth Gardens. But cyclists are worried about that compromise, which will force them to merge in and out of the bike lane to avoid parked cars.

Aaron Berger relies on his bicycle to get around and hopes that, when his son starts kindergarten, they'll be able to bike to a neighborhood school. Though he said he thinks bike lanes will make 38th Street safer for cyclists, he's not sure it'll be safe enough to navigate with his son.

"There's a lot of risk of interacting with cars," Berger said. "I think I would probably have to choose a less direct route to avoid that section."

City staff looked at other potential corridors for bike lanes in Longfellow, transportation planning and programming manager Nathan Koster told the crowd Tuesday evening. But 38th Street made the most sense because it's identified in the Bicycle Master Plan, connects to trails and the Blue Line light rail station and provides a needed east-west connection.

An east-west route through Longfellow is the longest gap in bike lanes in the city, said Ethan Fawley, executive director of the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition. Bike lanes along 38th Street — even with interspersed parking spots — are expected to improve safety and access, he said, adding that his group plans to keep an eye on how the lanes are working once they open.

"This is just paint," Fawley said. "If for some reason this is not working out well, then other changes can happen."