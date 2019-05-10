When Terry Gilliam began work on “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” one of its producers was 11 years old.

That would be his daughter, Amy, now 41.

In a three-decade stretch, Gilliam, 78, endured several financing stops and starts, a rotating cast of committed and uncommitted cast members and a flash flood that wiped out the entire set. In fact, a documentary about the struggle to make the movie — 2002’s “Lost in La Mancha” — was completed before the actual movie.

But finally, “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” is no longer just a project. After debuting at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, it opened Friday at St. Anthony Main in Minneapolis.

In his quest to make the film, Gilliam — the Minneapolis native who was part of the Monty Python comedy troupe — has been likened to Quixote, but he prefers a different comparison: “The film is Quixote. I’m Sancho Panza because I’m the guy who just keeps pushing it forward,” he said of the title character’s loyal companion. “My feet are on the ground most of the time.”

Only a few people involved in the final product were there when he first tried to film it in 2000. They include his daughter, co-writer Tony Grisoni (with whom Gilliam collaborated on “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”), cinematographer Nicola Pecorini and production designer Benjamín Fernández.

With Johnny Depp and French actor Jean Rochefort attached as leads, shooting began in 2000 with a disastrous expedition to Spain. Rochefort had to withdraw because of health problems, and the location chosen for filming turned out to be directly under the flight path for a very busy NATO air base. When a flood washed away the set, the production was abandoned.

Gilliam spent nearly two more decades trying to bring it to fruition. “It’s partly that everybody else says, ‘Forget it, move on,’ ” he said. “I think that’s the main driving force. I don’t like reasonable people telling me to be reasonable.”

Multiple times a year, Grisoni said, Gilliam would call him to work on the script. The financing, in place for the first script, was thrown in doubt during the rewrites. Pecorini estimates that there a dozen futile attempts to relaunch the project.

Although taking its title from Don Quixote, the delusional but chivalrous man from La Mancha made famous in the 17th-century novel by Miguel de Cervantes, the story takes place in modern day. Adam Driver plays a director who, years after casting a Spanish shoemaker as Quixote in a student film, returns to Spain to find that the man, played by Jonathan Pryce, thinks he really is Quixote.

With the release of the movie, Gilliam finds himself with nothing on his plate.

“I never felt quite like I do at the moment,” he said. “It’s just I have no idea what to do.”