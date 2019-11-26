MINNEAPOLIS — The mayor of Minneapolis says an October campaign rally by President Donald Trump cost the city more than a half-million dollars.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the $542,733 in public safety and other fees are roughly in line with earlier estimates. He'll continue to seek reimbursement from Target Center's operator, AEG Management.

After Frey gave AEG a cost estimate in October, AEG threatened to cancel the rally. Trump's campaign threatened to sue AEG, and the rally went on as planned.

Trump attacked Frey on Twitter, saying Frey "can't price out Free Speech." But Frey said he was protecting taxpayers.

The Democratic mayor wants to craft policy to ensure Minneapolis doesn't have to bear such costs for future events, regardless of political candidate or party. He also says federal legislation should be considered so cities aren't forced to bear the burden of a presidential visit.