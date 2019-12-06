Instead of hiring 14 new police officers, the Minneapolis City Council would seek to train and hire a full recruitment class of cadets in an effort to bring the city closer to its number of approved officers.

The change to next year’s budget was proposed by Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday morning before the council proposed its own amendments to the budget. The change was supported by several council members, and Frey said it was “among his proudest days as mayor.”

The city is consistently below the number of officers it approves, said Council President Lisa Bender. Investing in a recruitment class, she said, “is a more clear and transparent way of investing in our police department where the need lies.”

Earlier this year, Frey had proposed boosting the number of officers in the city by 14, including more investigators and eight officers that would walk a beat in certain neighborhoods.

Under the new proposal, the city would focus more on training. Cadet classes usually comprise 30 to 40 cadets, though it is unclear how many would graduate and join the city’s police department, according to the office.

The council is also putting additional funding toward violence prevention programs, including the city’s new Office of Violence Prevention and curbing domestic violence.

Several other amendments are being proposed to the 2020 budget Friday.

