A man who fatally shot another man during a fistfight last summer in north Minneapolis has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Jamar Mullins, 34, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court in the Aug. 9 slaying of Lonzo Washington, 28.

Mullins pleaded guilty on May 2 to second-degree murder.

Mullins was on parole at the time on a 2014 assault conviction for stabbing another man in a St. Paul apartment building, court records show.

According to the charges, Washington was sitting with two men on the front steps of an apartment building in the 1000 block of N. Morgan Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. when Mullins walked up and exchanged words with him. The two traded blows before Mullins pulled out a gun and shot Washington once.

A witness told investigators that Mullins had accused Washington of disrespecting him.

Paul Walsh