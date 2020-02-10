Yulin Yin is on day six of his 14-day federal quarantine in San Diego, where he and roughly 230 other people are being monitored for novel coronavirus infections, and is trying to keep boredom at bay.

The Minneapolis IT worker said he is grateful to have gained a seat on one of five flights that airlifted U.S. citizens and their immediate family members out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, but now is penned in with strangers who are keeping their distance in case anyone is infected.

“We’re just supposed to keep a social distance of six feet away,” he said.

Yin has embraced Twitter, posting videos and pictures of his temporary life in the Bachelor Quarters of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, but he is also trying to filter and forward the latest credible information about the virus to his family. He jogs and jogs along the perimeter fence, which is about the size of a high school track, and talks by phone and texts when he isn’t meeting with health officials or having his temperature taken.

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV global cases Sources: J WHO, CDC, NHC, Dingxiangyuan and Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering

Yin’s quarantine is part of a U.S. government strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, which emerged at a fish market in Wuhan in late December and has since been identified in more than 40,000 cases and 900 deaths in China — including the death of an American citizen in Wuhan. More than 400 cases have been reported in other countries, including 12 cases in the U.S. — almost all involving people who had recently traveled to China.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have only reported two cases of domestic person-to-person transmission — both involving returnees from China who infected their spouses — and stress that the current risk to the American public is low.

“Now is the time to act so that we can slow the introduction and impact of this virus in the U.S.,” the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier said last week.

Other evacuees like Yin are quarantined to military compounds in Los Angeles and Omaha, Neb. The CDC also has set up quarantine stations near 11 airports receiving travelers on commercial flights from China. The Minneapolis airport is not one of them.

‘I had hope of help’

Yin grew up in Wuhan and returned there to visit his parents, get together with old schoolmates, and celebrate Chinese New Year. His wife and two daughters didn’t make the trip due to school conflicts.

When he left Minneapolis, news had started circulating about the virus, but concern of a global outbreak didn’t emerge until after he reached Wuhan on Jan. 20. China then issued a lockdown on Jan. 23 that prevented people from leaving the city.

Yin’s focus quickly switched to keeping his family safe — especially his parents, given that the virus appears harshest on the elderly and sick — and figuring out how to get home. The concern was less about infection as it was about getting stuck in Wuhan until spring due to the cancellation of commercial flights.

“Even if he got sick, he’s [otherwise] healthy,” said his wife, Ann Yin. “We weren’t getting into that panic. It’s more like, ‘The world is panicking and cutting off China from everything, and we need you back home!’ ”

She sought help from U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and other members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation to get Yin on one of the evacuation flights. Yin waited, feeling safe from infection in his parents’ home. The silver lining was that he had time to conduct a videotaped interview of his parents about their history.

Yin said he felt most nervous when he left the protective bubble of their house on the drive to the airport, and waited to board the flight.

The emotional release came on his first night in San Diego, when he reviewed his videos of the empty streets of his childhood city.

“While I was in Wuhan, I was nervous, experienced insomnia, anxiety,” he said in a tweet. “And I was afraid of people. I was afraid to touch anything from outside. On the first night of quarantine, I wept uncontrollably. I was the lucky one, I had hope of help.”

Yin said he is grateful for the people helping him, starting with the Marines who left their apartments Feb. 2 to make room. Health care workers at the site are coincidentally volunteers from Minnesota who are part of a U.S. Disaster Medical Assistance Team. Food and laundry are provided, and Yin received his laptop after some delays so he could work remotely. The Marine Corps. band is scheduled to play.

Under quarantine

The concern is whether anyone in the compound carries the infection. The 14-day quarantine is based on evidence that the infection takes two to 14 days to produce symptoms, and that people are only infectious when they have those symptoms. If someone on the base is infected, that could extend the quarantine for 14 days for anyone who has been in close contact.

Five people on Yin’s flight from Wuhan were isolated due to their flu-like symptoms, but Yin said he learned over the weekend that none had the virus. Yin had his own scare in San Diego when he coughed, but discovered it was from the same warm-weather allergies he experiences every spring in Minnesota.

Yin said he receives new federal orders every 72 hours that extend his quarantine, and so far none list a specific release date. He is hoping to come home around Feb. 18, which would be 14 days after his flight out of China.

The family is making the best of the situation until Yin returns virus-free to Minneapolis. Yin even laughed about the good fortune of being assigned to sunny San Diego compared to other evacuees flown to colder Omaha. He gloated to his wife during one phone call about how he enjoyed a great night of sleep and had the free time for a leisurely run in the warm sun.

“I wanted to punch him,” she said with a laugh.