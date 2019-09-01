Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead in his north Minneapolis home by intruders.

Abdullah A. Adeed, 40, suffered multiple gunshot wounds from one or more shooters late at night on Aug. 22 at his home in the 2700 block of Irving Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Sunday they have no arrests to announce in this killing.

A call to 911 from a relative of the man came after the caller found one of the doors to the home ajar, according to police and emergency dispatch audio. The relative found the man in bed with gunshot wounds and called police.

A number of spent shell casings were discovered inside the home. Officers also found several TVs stacked near a doorway — supporting the theory that the shooting was the result of a home invasion.

Minneapolis Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).