A Minneapolis man died in the hospital Sunday hours after being shot.
Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 1800 block Emerson Avenue North around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. They found Samale Ahmed Barkhadle, 29, with a gunshot wound.
Officers performed live-saving aid until paramedics arrived and transported Barkhadle to Hennepin County Medical Center. He died later in the day, according to Minneapolis police.
No one is in custody, and the police department’s assault unit is investigating.
