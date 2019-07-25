A Minneapolis man has been charged with stealing nine boxes of insulin from a St. Louis Park clinic, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Bradley Stockert, 44, was charged July 19 with a single count of theft, according to County Attorney Mike Freeman. The complaint was issued as a summons and his first court appearance was set for Aug. 20.

According to the criminal complaint, officials at Park Nicollet Clinic, 3800 Park Nicollet Blvd., learned that beginning in March, there had been several incidents of insulin disappearing.

In late May, a corporate investigator secretly installed a security camera inside the room where the insulin was stored.

On June 24, an inventory check revealed several boxes of insulin were missing, the charges say. A review of the surveillance video from the previous day showed Stockert, who worked as a security officer there, entering the locked room, opening the refrigerator where the insulin was stored and removing boxes of insulin, the complaint states.

Five boxes of Lantus Insulin Pens and four boxes of Humalog KwikPens were removed for a total loss of $4,366.

The County Attorney’s Office did not say what Stockert intended to do with the insulin.

STAFF REPORT