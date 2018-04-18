Jurors in western Wisconsin have acquitted a Minneapolis man of murder but convicted him of a lesser felony in the killing of a college foreign exchange student from Saudi Arabia outside a bar.

Cullen M. Osburn, 28, heard the verdicts Tuesday in Dunn County District Court: not guilty of murder and guilty of battery causing bodily harm in the October 2016 assault of University of Wisconsin-Stout student Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, 24, outside Toppers Pizza in Menomonie. Osburn awaits sentencing on July 13 for what could be a term of up to eight years.

According to the complaint, Alnahdi and his roommates had gone out to Menomonie bars early on Oct. 30, 2016, and he ended up outside a pizzeria where Osburn punched him in the face. Alnahdi fell against the side of the restaurant. He was flown to an Eau Claire hospital and died the next day.

Osburn’s defense attorney contended that his client was acting in self-defense, saying Alnahdi and a second person were the aggressors.

Alnahdi was a junior majoring in business administration.

Within days of the killing, the Consulate of Saudi Arabia appointed a lawyer and dispatched its head of legal affairs to monitor the case and handle legal concerns.

Cullen Osburn

According to the charges, Alnahdi’s roommates told police they had been drinking and at around 1 a.m., Alnahdi said he was going to some bars in the area.

About an hour later, a friend spotted him smoking a cigarette outside Toppers and walked over to talk with him. A stranger, later identified as Osburn, began arguing with Alnahdi. The friend told police he couldn’t figure out what the dispute was about.

The friend said he tried to separate the two, but Osburn pushed him away, and when he looked back Alnahdi was falling to the ground. The friend responded with a few punches at Osburn, but he wasn’t sure whether they connected, and rushed to help Alnahdi.

Another witness reported seeing Osburn hit Alnahdi, sending him head first into the side of the building. Then she saw Osburn run away.